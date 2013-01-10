FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Spanish yields fall below 5 percent to 10-month low
#Market News
January 10, 2013 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Spanish yields fall below 5 percent to 10-month low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Spanish government bond yields fell below 5 percent on Thursday, reaching a 10-month low on the back of a strong bond auction that raised more than the target amount.

The 10-year Spanish bond yield hit 4.99 percent, down 15 basis points on the day and reversing an earlier rise.

The turnaround was spurred by a bond auction that raised 5.8 billion euros, above the 4 to 5 billion euros Spain had originally targeted, and helped ease some concerns about the country’s ability to fund itself in 2013.

