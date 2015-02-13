Italian bond yields fall below Spain's on Podemos worries

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Italian bond yields dipped briefly below Spanish equivalents on Friday, a sign of investor worries that the anti-austerity Podemos party could triumph in Spain’s November elections.

It was first time in more than seven months that Italy’s 10-year borrowing costs fell below Spain‘s, although both remain near record lows with the European Central Bank’s bond-buying scheme set to be implemented in March.

Focus on Spain has amplified in the wake of the left-wing Syriza party’s triumph in Greek elections last month, and with Athens struggling to reach a debt deal with its international creditors.

“It’s simply an extension of the uncertainty around Syriza extending into Podemos in Spain,” said Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell. “New money coming into the periphery is more likely to come into Italy than into Spain, due to the uncertainty that Podemos presents.”

Italy’s 10-year yields dipped briefly to 1.586 percent, with Spanish equivalents at 1.587 percent, Tradeweb data showed.