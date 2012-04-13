FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Spanish debt insurance costs hits new high of 500 bps
#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 2:50 PM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-Spanish debt insurance costs hits new high of 500 bps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring Spanish debt against default hit 500 basis points for the first time on Friday as fears about the high exposure of the country’s banking sector to sovereign debt drove the price of credit default swaps higher.

Data on Friday showed Spanish banks borrowed a record 316.3 billion euros from the ECB in March and markets fear much of the funds have been placed in domestic sovereign debt.

This has added to growing concerns about the country’s finances which have driven yields up and raised speculation the European Central Bank may resume its bond-buying programme.

“Pressure has been building on Spain all week. Now the market is looking for the ECB to intervene,” said Gavan Nolan, analyst at Markit in London.

Five-year credit default swaps (CDS) on Spanish government debt rose to 500 basis points, according to data monitor Markit. This means it costs $500,000 annually to buy $10 million of protection against a Spanish default using a five-year CDS contract.

