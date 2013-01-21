FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Spanish yields rise as Madrid readies syndicated deal
January 21, 2013 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Spanish yields rise as Madrid readies syndicated deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Spanish 10-year government bond yields extended their rise on Monday after details emerged of a plan to sell a new 10-year bond by syndication.

Government sources said Spain was testing the market’s appetite for a new 10-year bond, pushing the yield on the current benchmark higher on the day. Spain has not issued a new 10-year bond since 2011.

The 10-year yield was last at 5.15 percent, up 7 basis points on the day, compared to around 5.11 percent just before the announcement.

