EURO GOVT-Spain 10-yr yields fall in strong debt sale afterglow

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Spanish 10-year government bond yields fell on Friday after a strong debt sale by Madrid the previous day offset investor fears about the risks of contagion from Cyprus’s debt problems to the rest of the euro zone.

Spanish 10-year yields were last 12 basis points down on the day at 4.88 percent, reversing a rise earlier this week after Cyprus rejected a European Union bailout plan that included a controversial levy on bank deposits.

Spanish debt outperformed Italian 10-year bonds, which last yielded 4.58 percent, 6 bps lower on the day.