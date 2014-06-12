FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain accepts 3.6 billion euros of 2015 bonds in switch offer
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

Spain accepts 3.6 billion euros of 2015 bonds in switch offer

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Spain has accepted 3.6 billion euros of bonds maturing in 2015 in exchange for a new 10-year bond, the Spanish Treasury said on Thursday.

It has accepted 2.14 billion euros of 3 percent April 2015 bond, 600 million euros of a 4 percent July 2015 bond and 910 million euros of a 3.75 percent October 2015 bond.

Investors will be offered a new bond maturing in October 2024 bond in exchange, which is set to price later on Thursday. Over 12 billion euros of orders have been placed for the new 10-year bond, including those switched. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Marius Zaharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.