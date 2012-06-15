Treasuries to outperform Bunds on euro zone fears

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - For those investors that can choose, U.S. Treasuries have become the safe-haven of choice as the prospect of Germany having to prop up the euro zone dents the appeal of its bonds, which may see borrowing costs on both sides of the Atlantic near parity soon.

Expectation has grown that Germany may end up footing the bill to keep the euro zone together, either through further bailouts or some form of debt mutualisation, pushing German bond, or Bund, yields up.

Meanwhile, the prospect next week of the Federal Reserve extending its “Operation Twist” easing programme - in which it increases its holdings of longer-term bonds - has also helped push Treasury yields lower.

That has cut the premium investors demand to lend to the U.S. government rather than Germany for ten years to just 12 basis points from around 35 basis points at the beginning of June, the smallest gap since February.

The gap in yields between 10-year Treasuries and Bunds is seen as a key measure of the relative performance of two of the world’s major markets for relatively risk free government bonds and is widely traded.

“If the European Union comes out with some kind of timetable for a shift to fiscal union, investors will increasingly start to price in ... a growing possibility Germany’s balance sheet will be compromised to support other countries,” said Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

“Hence Treasuries can continue to outperform Bunds near-term.”

While analysts think the German/U.S. yield spread can tighten further, parity is likely to act as a resistance level in the near-term they said.

“To go below zero will be hard,” Stamenkovic said. “There’s so much event risk markets are going to remain volatile.”

Traders said they had seen central banks and Asian real money accounts such as pension funds among those selling euro-denominated assets, preferring to buy dollar-denominated paper such as Treasuries.

“The spread tightening has got a bit of momentum,” said one.

“There’s a move from some accounts to exit European assets to avoid any currency fluctuations and the move we’ve seen in the last few years, the diversification out of dollars, is being partially reversed.”

German 10-year bond yields have risen around 15 basis points this week, even as Spanish and Italian bonds have been under pressure after a bailout for the Spanish banking sector did little to reassure markets.

“If you’re a foreigner you’ve probably already sold all the periphery and all that’s left if you want (to reduce exposure to Europe) is to sell Bunds,” said David Keeble, global head of interest rate strategy at Credit Agricole.

Keeble said that to be long of Bunds - betting on a rise in price - is a very crowded trade.

“If you start to see a reason why you shouldn’t be (long Bunds), which is what’s starting to happen, you can see quite a vicious move,” he said.

Although German yields remain at historically low levels, partly due to the demand for safe-haven assets from investors who have to keep holdings in the euro zone, the rising cost of insuring against a default reflects growing concerns about a possible reduction in creditworthiness for the region’s largest economy.

Five-year credit default swap prices have been rising gradually since mid-March, now standing around 40 basis points higher at just over 100 basis points, compared with around 45 basis points to insure against a U.S. default.

Ten-year Treasury yields, in contrast to Bund yields, have edged lower this week, helped by expectations the Federal Reserve appears increasingly likely to offer more monetary stimulus at its policy meeting next week.

Many think the Fed could extend “Operation Twist,” its effort to drive down long-term borrowing costs by selling short-term securities to buy longer-term ones.

And Societe Generale suggests selling Bunds in favour of Treasuries and UK Gilts, citing the risk of “burden sharing” for the euro zone.