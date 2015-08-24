FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds pare gains as Wall Street trims losses
August 24, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds pare gains as Wall Street trims losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices reduced their gains midday Monday as Wall Street stock prices further their losses from an initial rout stemming from fears that China’s financial woes would spread and hurt the global economy.

Prices on the 30-year Treasuries bond briefly turned negative with its yield hitting a session high near 2.750 percent. It was last up 9/32 in price, yielding 2.731 percent, down 1 basis points from late on Friday.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was down 1.4 percent after tumbling 3.4 percent at the open. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

