U.S. inflation bonds rebound in April

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. inflation bonds enjoyed a revival in April as a stabilization in the oil market and signs of price growth caused investors to dip their toes back into the sector that fared poorly the previous two months.

Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) delivered 0.74 percent in total return in April, following back-to-back months of losses, according to an index compiled by Barclays .

The bond market’s gauge of inflation expectations in the next 10 years ended April at its highest level in about 5-1/2 months. Last month’s rise in the 10-year TIPS inflation breakeven rate close to 2 percent boosted investor demand and returns on TIPS.

“We think there is a swing in sentiment. There’s a strengthening in commodities markets,” said Ed Atkins, Treasury strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.

Investors put $300 million into TIPS funds worldwide in the latest week for the seventh consecutive week, Bank of America said on Friday.

Oil, copper and other commodities prices have risen from their recent lows. The crude market posted its best month in six years in April due to a weaker dollar and hopes the global supply glut would ease, while base metal prices have improved on hopes of higher demand and reduced inventories.

Stronger energy prices supported a modest 0.2 percent rise in the government’s consumer price index in March, reducing bets that domestic inflation will stay below the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent goal in 2015.

If oil prices hold at least at current levels, traders said the CPI index will likely rise in the coming months, boosting the TIPS values.

“TIPS have found some decent support. We are getting into the season of positive carry,” said Mike Lorizio, head of Treasuries trading at John Hancock Asset Management in Boston.

While U.S. oil futures have recovered near $60 a barrel, they are well below the $107 level last June before their precipitous drop.

Moreover, food prices fell in March while wages have shown little signs of accelerating.

Further TIPS gains will be limited if U.S. Treasuries yields rise on an economic rebound from an anemic first quarter when the gross domestic product grew only 0.2 percent.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yield reached a seven-week high of 2.122 percent on Friday.