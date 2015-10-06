FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices add gains after August trade data
October 6, 2015 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices add gains after August trade data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices added gains briefly on Tuesday as a larger-than-expected increase in the U.S. trade deficit reinforced the view of slowing global demand which may cause the Federal Reserve to delay a possible rate increase later this year.

The Commerce Department said the trade gap grew by 15.6 percent to $48.3 billion in August, the largest in five months. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast an August figure of $47.40 billion.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were up 2/32 in price for a yield of 2.047 percent, down almost 1 basis point from late on Monday.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

