Tradeweb to extend Friday operating hours due to UK referendum

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Fixed income and derivatives platform Tradeweb said it will extend its operating hours on Friday across all European asset classes from 4 am (0300 GMT) London time due to Britain's referendum on membership of the European Union.

In a note released to clients late on Monday, Tradeweb said the extended operating hours was aimed at facilitating the execution of electronic orders for those dealers who wish to provide liquidity outside usual trading hours.

Prices for German government bonds - the benchmark in the euro zone - can normally be seen from around 7 am London time on Tradeweb.

Banks and stock exchanges have warned clients of difficult, volatile trading conditions in financial markets, flagging the risk of large gaps in pricing of assets when Britain votes on EU membership on June 23. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)