FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds firm as market anticipates Fed stimulus
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 10, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds firm as market anticipates Fed stimulus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries held firm on Monday after a rally last week, supported by growing speculation that weaker-than-expected jobs data will prompt the Federal Reserve to resume buying bonds in an attempt to stimulate the economy.

* T-Note futures rose 1/32 to 133-03/64, but dipped below peaks of 133-07/32 seen in Asian trading as European equity markets failed to build on Friday’s sharp gains after the payrolls release.

* As signs of a weakening U.S. economy stack up, the focus falls on the Fed’s meeting later this week to see whether it is ready to launch a third round of quantitative easing (QE).

* “Everyone’s going to be waiting for the Fed ... although it’s not a unanimous view, more than anything the expectation is that we get some more QE out of the Fed this week,” a trader said.

* A Reuters poll of economists saw a 60 percent chance that the central bank will announce more QE on Thursday. The same poll on Aug. 24 only saw a 45 percent chance.

* Cash market 10-year bond yields slipped 0.5 basis point to 1.662 percent. The benchmark yield has fallen 8 bps since the release of Friday’s non-farm payrolls report.

* However, given the lack of a strong consensus, market participants believe there is room for a fresh rally in U.S. bond prices, and fall in yields, if fresh asset purchases are announced.

* “We can still have a rally in Treasuries and we can still go back to the lows around 1.4 percent... the curve should flatten from this point because I think the Fed will concentrate the QE in the long end,” said Alessandro Giansanti, strategist at ING in Amsterdam.

* The current spread between two and 10-year bonds has narrowed 12 bps to 142 bps since mid-August after a run of underwhelming U.S. data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.