TREASURIES-U.S. bonds firm as market anticipates Fed stimulus

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries held firm on Monday after a rally last week, supported by growing speculation that weaker-than-expected jobs data will prompt the Federal Reserve to resume buying bonds in an attempt to stimulate the economy.

* T-Note futures rose 1/32 to 133-03/64, but dipped below peaks of 133-07/32 seen in Asian trading as European equity markets failed to build on Friday’s sharp gains after the payrolls release.

* As signs of a weakening U.S. economy stack up, the focus falls on the Fed’s meeting later this week to see whether it is ready to launch a third round of quantitative easing (QE).

* “Everyone’s going to be waiting for the Fed ... although it’s not a unanimous view, more than anything the expectation is that we get some more QE out of the Fed this week,” a trader said.

* A Reuters poll of economists saw a 60 percent chance that the central bank will announce more QE on Thursday. The same poll on Aug. 24 only saw a 45 percent chance.

* Cash market 10-year bond yields slipped 0.5 basis point to 1.662 percent. The benchmark yield has fallen 8 bps since the release of Friday’s non-farm payrolls report.

* However, given the lack of a strong consensus, market participants believe there is room for a fresh rally in U.S. bond prices, and fall in yields, if fresh asset purchases are announced.

* “We can still have a rally in Treasuries and we can still go back to the lows around 1.4 percent... the curve should flatten from this point because I think the Fed will concentrate the QE in the long end,” said Alessandro Giansanti, strategist at ING in Amsterdam.

* The current spread between two and 10-year bonds has narrowed 12 bps to 142 bps since mid-August after a run of underwhelming U.S. data.