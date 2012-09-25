TREASURIES-Euro zone worries support Treasuries before supply

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices rose on Tuesday along with German Bunds as worries about the European Central Bank’s bond-buying programme benefited safe-haven assets and with this week’s supply expected to be easily absorbed.

* Ten-year yields were 2.9 basis points lower at 1.69 percent, while 30-year yields also fell 2.9 bps to 2.87 percent.

* German Bund futures rose on concern over a potential snag in the ECB’s bond purchase scheme after a report that the Bundesbank was asking lawyers to verify its legality.

* The price moves highlighted how the improvement in risk appetite in financial markets has been a response to the ECB’s pledge of intervention, which the central bank said was conditional on countries asking for aid first. Thus, Spain’s reluctance to ask for a bailout has dampened sentiment.

* That and increasingly downbeat data from both the euro zone and the United States would likely fuel demand for safe-haven Treasuries for the time being, especially given the United States faces more uncertainty ahead of the presidential election in November, analysts said.

* “The euphoria of central bank intervention has subsided somewhat and if you look at economic data, they are rather poor at the moment and we are still waiting for Spain to apply for (financial help),” Rabobank strategist Philip Marey said.

* Earlier this month, the Federal Reserve launched another aggressive stimulus programme. That would provide a favourable backdrop for $99 billion new debt due to be sold this week, including two-year notes this session, five-year paper on Wednesday and seven-year bonds on Thursday, traders said.

* “We had QE3 (quantitative easing). We had the ECB pulling out its bazooka. But now where is the other positive news going to come from in the next few weeks?,” Marey said.

* Investors will get a fresh insight into the health of the U.S. economy with consumer confidence data during Tuesday’s session and durable goods number later this week.

* Data out of the euro zone’s largest economy on Monday showed German business sentiment dropped for a fifth straight month in September, raising fears of recession and further dampening the growth outlook for the global economy.

* Against that backdrop, Marey expected yields to fall further over the next few weeks and remain within a 1.60-1.70 percent range for 10-year paper.

* “I still think this market rallies heading into the end of the year,” one trader said, adding it was “easily achievable” for 10-year yields to fall below 1.50-1.60 percent by then.