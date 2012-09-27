TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices slip as China leads share rally

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries retreated on Thursday as Asian and European equities rallied on speculation that China could launch more stimulus, prompting some investors to book profits in safe-haven bonds after the past week’s rally.

Traders were also pushing down prices before an auction of seven-year T-notes later in the session. But they ruled out a deeper sell-off given growing market uncertainty over when Spain would request a bailout needed to activate the European Central Bank’s latest crisis-fighting measures.

“There’s lots of speculation that we may get a rate cut from China... Either way we have a risk on tone from Asia and Chinese equities had a very strong session that’s why things are coming off a bit in Treasuries,” a trader said.

“We’ve had a very good run maybe it’s time to take a pause and set up for the auction by pushing the yields a little bit higher but Spain is the only game in town,” the trader said. “We may see a bit of profit taking in safe haven bonds but I don’t anticipate it to run too far, you’ll get guys buying on dips.”

U.S. T-note futures were last down 4/32 in Europe at 133-17/32 as global shares rose on the speculation over Chinese policy action. The country’s securities regulator holds a regular meeting on Thursday.

The 10-year T-note yielded 1.63 percent, up 2 basis points but still near Wednesday’s low of 1.61 percent, its lowest since Sept. 7.

The benchmark yield has fallen almost 30 basis points from a four-month peak hit earlier this month partly driven by strength in mortgage bonds following the Federal Reserve’s decision earlier this month to buy $40 billion of them a month.

SPAIN IN FOCUS

Market confidence that Spain may manage to get its finances under control with ECB support is starting to fade as Madrid has yet to ask for a bailout to kick off the central bank bond purchases, spurring Spanish 10-year yields back above 6 percent.

The Spanish government is also facing increasingly violent street protests against austerity measures and a secession movement in its wealthy Catalonia region.

The euro zone’s triple-A rated countries said earlier this week, in an apparent backtracking from an agreement at a European summit in June that the currency bloc’s permanent bailout fund should not take care of “legacy assets”, suggesting individual countries such as Spain be responsible for the current woes.

This appeared to many market players all-too-familiar a pattern that has plagued the euro zone, where policymakers clinch an agreement to deal with an imminent crisis but fight over details later as soon as market tensions ease.

“Market sensitivity to what’s happening in Spain is very high at the moment,” said Pablo Zaragoza, chief strategist at BBVA.

“(U.S. 10-year T-note yields) could fall to 1.55 or 1.50 should be feasible in the coming five to six days should things in Spain and Europe maintain their negative tone.”

Spain is due to announce a series of economic reforms and a tight 2013 budget later in the day, aiming to avoid the political humiliation of having Brussels impose conditions on a request for an international bailout.

Later in the day, the U.S. Treasury Department will sell $29 billion of seven-year notes, the last of this week’s $99 billion in coupon-bearing supply. Fears over a flare-up in Europe’s debt crisis helped the Treasury department sell $35 billion of new five-year notes to strong demand on Wednesday.