FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Treasuries steady in Europe, stuck in range
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Treasuries steady in Europe, stuck in range

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries held steady in Europe on Tuesday as mixed economic data kept them pinned in the middle of their recent trading range.

* Uncertainty over the timing of any Spanish bailout request also helped underpin safe-haven assets as did a lack of clarity on the so-called “fiscal cliff” of expiring tax cuts and spending cuts as well as the looming U.S. Presidential election.

* However, Deutsche Bank strategists said Treasuries could underperform their European counterparts as markets could scale back expectations of the Federal Reserve’s asset purchase programme as major risks - including Spain and the fiscal cliff - dissipated.

* A Spanish bailout request, which would allow the European Central Bank to buy its bonds, could come next month, according to euro zone officials, one of whom said talks on a potential aid programme were advancing.

* Benchmark 10-year Treasury prices were half a basis point higher at 1.675 percent, after rising on Monday when stronger-than-expected retail sales data bolstered appetite for riskier assets. The paper has been yielding broadly between 1.55 and 1.9 percent since August.

* We’re getting some data that’s pretty good, and some that’s really not,” a trader said. “So, I think we stay in the range for the time being although we can certainly weaken up a bit more before we rally again,” he added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.