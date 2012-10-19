TREASURIES-T-notes rise as higher yields draw buyers back in

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Treasury prices edged up on Friday as a recent selloff drew some buyers back to the market, driving yields back towards the closely watched 200-day moving average they topped earlier in the week.

* With yields having risen sharply this week on the back of strong economic data and easing safe-haven demand stemming from the euro zone, some long-term investors opted to buy back into the market now prices are lower.

* Treasury futures rose 7/64 to 132-03/32 while 10-year yields dropped 1.9 basis points to 1.812 percent - within a whisker of the 200-day moving average of 1.808 percent. Earlier this week, yields broke above the moving average for the first time in a month.

* “If we close the week above that 200-day moving average that’s a negative signal for Treasuries so it’s a crucial level between now and the close of business,” a trader said.

* Existing home sales data due later in the session was forecast to show a moderation in the recent positive housing data but was not expected to undermine the broadly optimistic outlook on the sector, market participants said.

* As a result, the scope for the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week to hint at an expansion of the asset buying programme announced last month was limited, market participants said.

* “It’s difficult to see the FOMC having a huge impact on the Treasury market given the Fed made its big decision last time round. Markets will be preoccupied with the accompanying statement,” said Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec.

* The Fed has committed to buying mortgage-backed securities in a bid to stimulate the economy, but some market participants still believe a run of weak data may push the central bank to expand that programme into outright Treasury purchases.