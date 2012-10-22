TREASURIES-Yields test key levels as investors take profit

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices came under selling pressure on Monday as market participants took profits on gains made on Friday and as yields on 10-year bonds tested key technical levels.

* U.S. 10-year government bond yields rose 3.3 basis points to 1.80 percent, only a whisker away from important chart levels such as the 200-day moving average.

* “The 200-day moving average we keep on talking about is 1.805 now,” Craig Collins, trader at Bank of Montreal. “It seems like the market has gravitated towards it, we haven’t been able to sustain yields above it for quite some time but it seems like the market is going to continue to come back to that area in the absence of new information.”

* Last week’s pick-up in yields spurred buying interest on Friday, with demand for safe-haven assets still at large given ongoing jitters about the health of the U.S. economy and Europe’s debt crisis.

* “Maybe there is some profit taking that has gone through on the street but a lot of that happened in the Asian session,” a second trader said. “They were selling 10‘s, selling 30’s and then also paying 10-year rates as well,” he said, referring to a bet that swap rates are going to go wider.

* Bond prices were lower across maturities, with U.S stock index futures also pointing to a slightly higher open on Wall Street on Monday. Five year bond yields were 2.6 basis points higher at 0.78 percent, while 30-year borrowing costs were up 3.7 bps at 2.97 percent.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to hold off from taking fresh steps at a policy meeting this week, opting to review the impact of the significant action it took last month and keep a low profile in its last gathering before the Nov. 6 election.