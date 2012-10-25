FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds fall after UK pulls out of recession
#Market News
October 25, 2012 / 9:56 AM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds fall after UK pulls out of recession

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark yields struck a
five-week high on Thursday on signs of UK economic recovery and
after the Federal Reserve stuck to its monetary policy,
prompting some Treasury investors to book profits.  
    
    * Treasuries extended the previous day's falls, following
British government bonds lower after third-quarter UK growth
beat forecasts. 
    
    * The Fed, as expected, held off taking any further easing
steps on Wednesday after it launched a new round of bond
purchases last month. But some investors took this as an
opportunity to push Treasury prices lower to make way on their
books for a $29 billion seven-year note sale later in the day.
    
    * "We had the UK GDP data which was stronger than expected
but 95 percent of the selling (in Treasuries) had already taken
place before the data as a strong figure was anticipated," a
trader said.
    
    * "We got nothing new from the Fed last night, which is what
 was expected, but maybe the guys (were) a bit too complacent
being long and so are scaling back ... It will be very
interesting to see when New York comes in if guys buy this dip."
    
    * Benchmark 10-year T-note yields were last at
1.84 percent, their highest since Sept. 17 after breaking the
200-day moving average of 1.805 percent.
    
    * The 30-year T-bond yield was up 3.5 bps to
2.989 percent. The long-dated bonds sharply underperformed
shorter-dated maturities on Wednesday on some disappointment
that the Fed did not announce an extension of Treasury purchases
beyond year-end.
    
    * "We expect the Fed to announce a continuation of Treasury
purchases beyond year-end and ... therefore expect the
steepening of the curve to reverse," Barclays Capital
strategists said in a note.
    
    *  Some in the market were also keeping an eye on the U.S.
presidential race which is too close to call. A victory by
Republican candidate Mitt Romney is seen by many as negative for
bonds, as it could spur a rally in shares on hopes of
business-friendly policies. It could raise doubts on the Fed's
commitment to aggressive easing as many Republicans oppose
quantitative easing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
