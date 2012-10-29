FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-European politics, growth worries weigh on yields
#Market News
October 29, 2012 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-European politics, growth worries weigh on yields

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - A perceived rise in political risks in Italy and concerns about the strength of the U.S. economic recovery fuelled safe-haven flows and weighed on U.S. government bond yields in Europe on Monday.

* The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association said it is recommending an early close of noon EDT (1600 GMT) on Monday for the trading of U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed-income securities as Hurricane Sandy is set to hit much of the East Coast, including New York.

* In Europe, a threat by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to withdraw support for Mario Monti’s government pushed Italian and Spanish yields higher and supported safe-haven German Bunds.

* A string of disappointing corporate earnings and lacklustre U.S. third-quarter gross domestic product data was also supportive for Treasuries.

* U.S. 10-year T-note yields fell 1.9 basis points to 1.7294 percent, while T-note futures rose 5/32 to 132-23/32.

* “We’ve got some concerns in Europe on one hand, while in the U.S. the ‘risk-off’ sentiment is more related to the economic recovery,” Rabobank strategist Philip Marey said.

“Earnings ... were a concern for some investors. The GDP data was not bad, but when you break it down you see a contraction in business investment.”

* Uncertainty over the impact of the so-called “fiscal cliff” of tax increases and government spending cuts set to kick in at the beginning of next year underpinned Treasuries purchases as well.

* Investors were also closely watching the increasingly tight presidential race between Republican Mitt Romney and Democrat Barack Obama. Friday’s non-farm payrolls report could not only shed light on the nascent labor market recovery but also influence support for the two candidates.

