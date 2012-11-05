FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds underpinned one day before close elections
#Market News
November 5, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds underpinned one day before close elections

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries rose on Monday as investors sought safety in lower-risk markets one day before uncertain presidential elections and as Greek worries returned to the forefront of investors’ minds.

* U.S. 10-year government bond yields fell 2.3 basis points to 1.69 percent but remained well within the 1.5-1.9 percent range which has held since September.

* Investors have been reluctant in recent weeks to put on big positions before the vote on Tuesday, with the race between President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney close.

* The elections will take place in the wake of a devastating storm that slammed into the U.S. East Coast last week, leaving at least 113 people dead in the United States and Canada.

* “A lot of people are risk averse, people aren’t really exposed one way or another not only to see how the storm passes - what it means for the future growth of the United States and how it’s handled - but also (because of) the election process,” Craig Collins, trader at Bank of Montreal said.

* “Greece is very much again in the headlines and the knock-on effect has been peripherals wider and core bonds benefiting,” he said, referring to this session’s rise in the premium investors require to hold lower-rated debt compared to equivalent German Bunds.

* The Greek government presents to parliament on Monday an unpopular austerity package which must gain approval in a vote on Wednesday to keep international aid payments on track and stave off the threat of bankruptcy.

* Five-year yields fell 1.6 basis points to 0.71 percent and thirty-year borrowing costs shed 2 basis points to 2.89 percent.

* Analysts are divided on the impact an Obama versus Romney victory would have on financial markets.

* Some argue that equities would rally at the expense of safe-haven bonds on the back of a conservative government which tends to favour tax cuts. Others say that a Romney victory would raise fears that the Federal Reserve’s expansionary monetary policy would be unwound, so that stocks would rally if Obama won.

* Another key factor for the market is how the next government handles the so-called fiscal cliff, with about $600 billion in government spending cuts and higher taxes set to kick in from Jan. 1 unless Congress reaches a long-term pact to cut the U.S. budget deficit.

* “The market is leaning already towards an Obama victory, so a Romney victory would be more of a surprise and therefore would have a stronger impact on the (Treasury yield) curve,” Richard McGuire, senior fixed income strategist at Rabobank said.

