TREASURIES-US bonds tread water as Americans vote in tight race

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries were range-bound on Tuesday, with investors refraining from placing big bets as Americans head to the polls to select their next president in a tight race. * The election outcome will be key in determining the monetary and fiscal policy of the world's largest economy. In particular, markets are looking to see who will head the central bank and how the next government will handle the 'fiscal cliff' with about $600 billion in government spending cuts and higher taxes set to kick in from Jan. 1. * U.S. 10-year Treasury bond yields rose 3 basis points to 1.71 percent, close to the middle of the 1.5-1.9 percent range that has held since September. * Analysts are divided on the impact the outcome of the elections could have on financial markets. * Some analysts say a win by President Barack Obama could favor U.S. government debt by keeping Ben Bernanke at the helm of the Federal Reserve and maintaining an ultra-easy monetary policy, while a win by Republican challenger Mitt Romney would be a positive for stocks on business-friendly policies and tax cuts. * There is a market perception that "if Romney wins it's going to be bullish for equities and if Obama wins it's going to be good for bonds," one trader said, adding he did not necessarily share that view. On that basis, however, a Romney victory could see 10-year yields rise to 1.80 percent, he said. * Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC, said it was far from clear how financial markets would react to the election outcome: "I would be very cautious to (make) these conclusions too rapidly." * The dip in Treasuries came ahead of a bout of supply this week including a sale of three-year bonds later this session, 10-year paper on Wednesday and 30-year notes on Thursday. * In the background, jitters over Greece's economic future were likely to continue to underpin demand for U.S. debt. * Tens of thousands of Greek workers began a 48-hour strike on Tuesday to protest a new round of cuts that unions say will devastate the poor and cause a failing economy to collapse. Lawmakers vote on Wednesday on the plan to unlock more international aid. * Five-year U.S. Treasury yields were up 1.1 basis points at 0.71 percent while thirty-year borrowing costs rose 3.2 bps at 2.90 percent.