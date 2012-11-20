FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S budget talk hopes subdue bond prices
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S budget talk hopes subdue bond prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped in Europe on Tuesday with investors hopeful that lawmakers may reach a deal to avert a budget crisis that could send the economy into recession.

* Treasuries initially steadied in Asian trade after credit rating agency Moody’s stripped France of its triple-A rating, but with the move widely expected, bond prices retreated.

* A sell-off in Treasuries was mitigated by bets that even if U.S. lawmakers were to reach a deal to avert the so-called “fiscal cliff”, any compromise on the $600 billion of spending cuts and tax hikes due to come into effect in early 2013 would still erode growth.

* “If you do have an agreement on the fiscal cliff one way or another, there’s still going to be some kind of drag on GDP going forward. So going into year-end we’re still going to see buying on dips,” a trader said.

* Benchmark U.S. T-note yields were last 1.7 basis points up at 1.63 percent, pulling away from the 2 1/2-month low of 1.556 percent hit on Friday.

* The 30-year T-bond yield was last two bps up at 2.778 percent with traders seeing little scope for the yield to rise significantly in the near-term given scepticism on how soon Congress would agree a deal on the budget.

* “The rally we saw last week is fading a little but it’s going to take something mega-bullish on the fiscal talks for the market to sell off,” another trader said.

* The market’s immediate focus on Tuesday is a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke in New York at 1215 local time (1715 GMT). Treasuries have been supported by speculation that the Fed is likely to unveil a new stimulus plan in December, when “Operation Twist” is set to expire.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.