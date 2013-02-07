FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Low-risk U.S. bonds weaken after strong Spanish sale
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2013 / 11:36 AM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Low-risk U.S. bonds weaken after strong Spanish sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. government bonds dipped in Europe on Thursday, after strong demand at a Spanish debt sale eased some of the concerns about political stability in Madrid, denting appetite for low-risk assets.

A widening corruption scandal involving officials of the ruling People’s Party has led to calls for Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to resign, raising worries that Spain may delay economic changes aimed at overcoming its debt crisis.

Spain sold more debt than planned and demand was similar to that seen at strong auctions in January, indicating investors, despite bidding a lower price for the bonds, were not ready to give up holding the high-yielding paper.

“The supply in Europe hit (German) Bunds and that triggered selling in Treasuries as well,” one trader said.

U.S. 10-year T-note yields were last 2.9 basis points higher on the day at 1.9928 percent, while T-note futures were 7/32 lower at 131-25/64.

The trader said 10-year yields were developing a new trading range around 1.95-2.15 percent.

Some of the focus has switched to the European Central Bank meeting later in the day. The bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at 0.75 percent, but some in the market expect President Mario Draghi to soften its tone on monetary policy due to worries that a recent strengthening of the euro may hurt euro zone exporters and hamper chances of a full economic recovery.

Such a scenario may trigger a rebound in German Bunds and drag U.S. bonds with it because the two often move in tandem due to their safe haven status, traders said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.