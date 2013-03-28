TREASURIES-T-note yields hit three-week lows, then rebound

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year T-note yields briefly hit three-week lows on Thursday as tensions over the wider impact of Cyprus’s bailout and political uncertainty in Italy prompted investors to favour low-risk assets.

They later rebounded, as the risk that initial jobless claims data later in the day continues to show an improvement in the U.S. labour market made some investors scale back their recent Treasuries purchases.

Cyprus’s rescue plan is the first in the euro zone to impose losses on bank depositors and has prompted Cypriot authorities to impose strict controls on the amount of cash that can leave the island state.

Traders cited the risk that depositors in other countries could take fright at any sign of queues at Cypriot banks and start withdrawing their own cash.

Concerns also revolved around Italy, where a debt auction found weak demand on Wednesday as investors were unnerved by the lack of progress in forming a government after last month’s inconclusive elections.

Benchmark 10-year T-note yields fell as low as 1.83 percent on Thursday, their lowest since March 4. They last traded 0.8 basis points higher on the day at 1.8539 percent.

“Developments in Europe, particularly in Cyprus and Italy, have been the main drivers of Treasuries of late,” RIA Capital Markets bond strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.

“But if the jobs data shows the employment market improving relatively swiftly, that will cap (price) gains. If (the data) disappoints, then (10-year yields) could fall towards 1.80 percent.”

T-note futures were last 2/32 lower at 132-02/32.

The U.S. bond market will close at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Thursday and it will be shut on the Good Friday holiday.