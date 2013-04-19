TREASURIES-U.S. bonds fall on better equity markets

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries fell on Friday as Wall Street looked poised for a higher open but analysts said yields may have limited room to rise after recent data pointed to a moderation of economic growth.

European shares rose early on Friday and U.S. stock index futures edged higher, prompting investors to cash in on recent bond gains made on the back of downbeat data releases.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose last week while factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region cooled in April - the latest data to indicate a step back in the economy after a brisk start to the year as tighter fiscal policy began to weigh.

“We have had to digest a lot of negative news in the past week. With a light data schedule today, I think markets are rebalancing somewhat,” Philip Marey, strategist at Rabobank said.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose 2 basis points to 1.71 percent but market participants expected them to stick to recent ranges for the time being.

“We are in an extremely tight 10 to 12 tick range in 10-years. I do not expect us to break out of that,” one trader said.

“I would like to buy a dip. I think equities will continue to fade - maybe not today but in the future. It’s a pure equity trade.”