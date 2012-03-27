TREASURIES-U.S. bonds steady after Bernanke; supply eyed

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries held steady in Europe on Tuesday, with two-year yields staying near a one-week low after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept alive expectations for further bond purchases but supply due this week capped price gains.

* While he did not indicate that the Fed was eager to begin another round of bond purchases, Bernanke said accommodative monetary policies needed to continue to support more rapid economic expansion that would reduce unemployment.

* His comments cooled speculation that the Fed might nudge up interest rates earlier despite its pledge to keep rates exceptionally low until late 2014.

* Two-year note yields last stood at 0.348 percent, unchanged from late U.S. trade and near a one-week low of 0.344 percent hit on Monday.

* The yields were unlikely to push any lower before an auction of $35 billion in two-year notes later in the day.

* “We’re trading in this range ... We’ve got a lot of supply in the front of the curve that will curtail the rally that people were expecting ... And we also have a lot of Fed heads speaking today,” a trader said.

* Benchmark 10-year T-note yields were at 2.252 percent, in line with its level in late New York trade and not far from a one-week low of 2.234 percent plumbed on Friday.

* Long-dated bonds slipped on Monday with German debt after Geramny indicated for the first time its willingness to increase the resources available for tackling the euro zone debt crisis, undermining demand for lower risk government bonds.

* “However, whether a renewed bout of improved risk sentiment is capable of generating a push to new yield highs is debatable,” Lloyds strategists said in a note.

* “The approach of month- and quarter-end should provide a degree of background support to core fixed income product even if the medium- to longer-term outlook is for other asset classes to outpace core fixed income returns.”