TREASURIES-U.S. bonds firm in Europe, jobs data in focus

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose in Europe but were in for a subdued post-holiday session before the outcome of the European Central Bank policy meeting and the all-important U.S. jobs figures due later in the week.

* The ECB is widely expected to cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent, while money market traders are evenly split on whether the central bank will cut the deposit rate, separate surveys showed.

* Ten-year T-notes rose 11/32 in price to yield 1.59 percent . U.S. markets were closed on Wednesday for the Independence Day holiday.

* Focus was also on peripheral euro zone bond markets after Spain sold 3 billion euro of debt in an auction which drew adequate demand but saw longer-term borrowing costs rise sharply, putting some pressure on the country’s debt yields.

* “This morning you’re seeing that Spanish 10-years are higher on the day and people are looking at that so that’s going to keep a nice bid in bonds,” a trader said. “But there’s not too much in the way of business coming through...We’re going to be sidelined ahead of the ECB.”

* The 10-year Treasury yield has been languishing in a range of 1.56 percent to 1.73 percent for around a month and some analysts think that as markets fret over the health of the global economy, the yield may head back south if inflation expectations were to decline.

* The U.S. jobs data on Friday may become the catalyst for such a move if it undershoots the forecasts, fuelling concerns about the prospects of the world’s No. 1 economy. It is seen to have created 90,000 jobs in June, up from 69,000 in May.

* At any rate, the 10-year yield looks unlikely to move back above the 2.0 percent mark any time soon, given mounting concerns over the ongoing European debt crisis, far from over despite some headway made at a summit last week.

* The Treasury Department announces sales of 3- and 6-month bills, 3- and 10-year notes, and 30-year bonds at 1500 GMT.