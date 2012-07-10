TREASURIES-Steady in Europe, capped by supply

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries were steady in Europe on Tuesday, supported by expectations the Federal Reserve will take further easing steps although a busy week of supply from debt sales capped gains in the short term.

* Ten-year Treasury yields were just under a basis point higher at 1.52 percent, with T-note futures 3/32 lower at 134-29/64. Both 10- and 30-year yields broke below the trading range in place since mid-June on Monday.

* Weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data last week increased expectations of further policy easing.

* Wall Street economists see a 70 percent chance the Fed will attempt to spur borrowing and demand with a third round of quantitative easing, or QE3, according to a Reuters poll conducted on Friday. The Fed has already extended “Operation Twist”, where it sells shorter-dated securities to buy longer-dated ones.

* “The opportunities from Operation Twist continue and that is positive for yields,” a trader said. “Plus with the European Central Bank moving its deposit rate to zero, perhaps we could see some flows into the very front-end of the U.S. curve although there is the currency risk.”

* Thirty-year bond yields closed below the 2.65 percent lower boundary of their recent trading range for the first time since early June. A similar break higher in the 30-year future suggests “much more bullish sentiment” developing, said UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock.

* Minutes of the Fed’s June policy meeting, released on Wednesday, may indicate the extent towards which the central bank is leaning towards more easing steps.

* China’s June trade data stoked anxiety about the strength of domestic demand in the world’s second biggest economy as imports rose at only half the pace expected -- helping to dampen risk appetite and increase the appeal of bonds.

* The Treasury will sell $32 billion in three-year notes later on Tuesday. That will be followed by $21 billion in 10-year debt on Wednesday and $13 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.