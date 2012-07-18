TREASURIES-U.S. bonds gain in Europe as safe-haven flows resume

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. bond prices rose on Wednesday as nerves about the euro zone debt crisis and a poor outlook for the U.S. economy fueled flows into Treasuries despite the lack of any new signs that the Federal Reserve could ease monetary policy further.

* In his testimony before the U.S. Congress on Tuesday, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke only reiterated that the central bank was ready to act if needed, disappointing those who had bet on a clearer signal that the Fed may embark on a third round of large-scale bond purchases.

* He did, however, offer a gloomy view of the economy’s prospects and expressed unease over a stagnant jobs market.

* “There was something for everyone from Mr. Bernanke last night,” RIA Capital Markets bond strategist Nick Stamenkovic said. “But the bottom line is that the U.S. economy is slowing and the Fed is pretty gloomy about the outlook and consequently Treasuries remain underpinned.”

* U.S. 10-year T-note yields were 2.7 basis points lower on the day at 1.4807 percent. On Monday, they matched the historic 1.4420 level hit in June - the lowest yield since the 19th century, according to Reuters data.

* T-note futures rose 6/32 on the day to 134-47/64, extending their gains as traders cited a media report that quoted German Chancellor Angela Merkel as saying she could not be sure the European project would work.

* Bernanke will address the House Financial Services Committee at 14:00 GMT. Federal Reserve releases the Beige Book of economic conditions at 1800 GMT.

* The Fed will buy as much as $5.50 billion in notes due between 2020 and 2022 on Wednesday and up to $2 billion in bonds due from 2036 to 2042 on Thursday as part of its Operation Twist program, designed to lower borrowing rates to stimulate the economy.