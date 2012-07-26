FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. 10-yr yields off record lows before supply
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-U.S. 10-yr yields off record lows before supply

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark bond yields edged off record lows in Europe on Thursday with traders pushing for cheaper prices before an auction of $29 billion of seven-year notes later in the day.

* The 10-year T-note last yielded 1.40 percent, up from a record low of 1.3808 percent set on Wednesday.

* Treasury yields have been pushed down by the global growth concerns, worries Spain will need a massive financial bailout on top of a bank rescue plan, and concerns that Greece’s debt woes could eventually force it to exit the euro zone.

* “We’ve got supply in the seven-year part of the curve and the market is setting up a little bit for that, trying to get some concession. We’ve seen selling of fives and sevens,” a trader said.

* Some analysts said yields could drop further once the supply was out of the way as the mood in the euro zone remains fragile.

* The seven-year notes due for sale yielded 0.91 percent in the when issued market broadly in line with the 0.91 percent yield on the current seven-year note in the secondary market.

* The auction caps $99 billion euros in new debt sales by the Treasury Department this week. A total of $35 billion of five-year notes were sold on Wednesday at a record low yield, following a record low yield in the sale of $35 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday.

* The yield on 30-year T-bonds stood at 2.44 percent , around the previous session’s trough of 2.447 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.