FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds edge lower as markets eye ECB action
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2012 / 10:28 AM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds edge lower as markets eye ECB action

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. bond prices edged lower on Friday after a Le Monde newspaper report cited unnamed sources as saying the European bailout fund and the European Central Bank are preparing coordinated action on markets to support Spain and Italy.

* Trading was choppy in thin volumes. Treasuries started the European session lower after a pledge by ECB President Mario Draghi on Thursday to do whatever it takes within the bank’s mandate to save the euro, including tackling high bond yields.

* U.S. bond prices briefly erased their losses after the German central bank said ECB bond purchases would set wrong incentives, but the Le Monde article pushed them lower again.

* T-note futures were 6/32 lower at 134-26/32. U.S. 10-year T-note yields were 1 basis point higher at 1.4477, not far from a record low near 1.38 percent hit earlier this week.

* “Le Monde is the main driver there,” one trader. “Markets are expecting a potential move from the ECB again.”

* The ECB meets next week to discuss its next monetary policy move and the trader said the minimum markets expect was a further cut in its refinancing rate from the current record low of 0.75 percent.

* Little action, if any, is expected at the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting on July 31-Aug. 1. Some economists think the Fed could push further into the future its conditional pledge to keep rates near zero through late 2014.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.