FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. Treasuries broadly steady before supply
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 9:11 AM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasuries broadly steady before supply

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries were steady on
Tuesday as investors braced for a bout of supply this week which
analysts said should be well received given the uncertain
backdrop in Europe.
    
    * U.S. 10-year government bond yields were up
0.07 basis points at 1.57 percent, still not far from a record
low of slightly below 1.40 percent hit in July, underpinned in
part by worries that Spain would require a sovereign financial
bailout. 
    
    * European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has outlined
a plan to buy sovereign debt in cooperation with the euro zone
bailout funds - but not before September, and only if countries
ask to use the funds and accept strict supervision.
    
    * That conditional pledge suggests the situation in Spain
may have to deteriorate and borrowing costs rise further before
the country seeks aid, opening the door to ECB intervention,
according to some analysts. 
    
    * Underlying demand for safe-haven bonds is therefore likely
to persist and could fuel appetite for $72 billion of U.S.
government debt supply this week.
    
    * "We are still a long way from a long-term solution (in
Europe) and that should be a positive for U.S. Treasuries,"
Thomas Rahman, credit strategist, at RIA Capital Markets said.
    
    * The Treasury will auction $32 billion of two-year notes on
Tuesday, $24 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday and $16
billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday to meet its quarterly
refunding needs.
    
    * Two-year U.S. Treasury yields were flat at 0.24
percent and thirty-year yields were little changed
at 2.66 percent.
    
    * "I think threes and tens will be fine, the (30-year) bond
is going to be a little bit trickier," one trader said.    
"Anybody who had been short, although there weren't many of
them, ... has the opportunity now to cover up very quickly."
    
    * The trader said the market was too illiquid to make a
conclusive assessment of its take on the latest developments in
Europe: "If you look at some of the (U.S. futures) volume
numbers ... versus June (they) are down something like 40-50
percent," he added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.