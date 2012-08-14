FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. debt prices dip before data
August 14, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-U.S. debt prices dip before data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. government bond prices edged
lower on Tuesday as markets positioned for economic data
expected to show a moderate rebound that would help ease
concerns over low growth and could cool demand for low-risk
Treasuries.
    
    * Treasury futures slipped 2/32 to 133-18/32 though
traders reported that little money was changing hands during
European trading, with euro zone growth numbers having no
discernible market impact.  
    
    * "We've a mild risk-on bias, Treasuries are under gentle
pressure but nothing dramatic. The risk is that the U.S. data is
a little better, that might create a bit more pressure for
higher yields but I wouldn't expect it to last that long," a
trader said. "I still think we represent some type of value here
in Treasuries."
    
    * U.S. retail sales data due at 1230 GMT is expected to show
a 0.3 percent rise in July, partially reversing June's 0.5
percent fall.
    
    * Chart analysis by UBS using stochastic momentum and moving
average convergence-divergence models - which attempt to show
where prices are heading - suggested Treasury futures could fall
further if the market closed below 133-17/32.
    
    * "We will recommend a new short on any close under
133-17/32, initially targeting a test of the 132-18/32 June 11
low, with stops placed at 133-30/32, just above Friday's failure
high," said Richard Adcock, technical analyst at UBS in London.
    
    * Ten-year Treasury yields were flat on the day
at 1.666 percent and the two-year yield was steady at
0.269 percent.

