TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall on speculation over ECB action

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries dipped in European trade on Monday on growing speculation that the European Central Bank will act boldly to lower the borrowing costs of struggling euro zone countries and stem the region’s debt crisis.

* Italian and Spanish bonds got a fillip after German magazine der Spiegel reported that the ECB was considering setting interest thresholds for any purchases of troubled euro zone countries’ bonds so that it would buy such debt if their yields exceed a set premium over German bonds.

* The report tempered demand for safe-haven government bonds, with Treasuries following German Bunds lower.

* “Markets are following this der Spiegel story and (yield) spreads are tighter in Spain and Italy but I don’t see much traction. It’s going to be difficult to see how effectively it will work,” one trader said.

* “If anything you’re just kicking the can down the road, inflating the debt away but that doesn’t resolve the underlying problems in those countries.”

* U.S. 10-year T-notes last yielded 1.85 percent , up from 1.814 percent in late U.S. trading on Friday. Traders and strategists said a break below 1.86 percent - the 200-day moving average - could trigger a rise to 2 percent, a level last reached in late April.

* T-note futures were down 9/32 at 132-18/32 while 30-year T-bonds yielded 2.976 percent, up 4.5 bps on the day.

* Benchmark T-note yields have risen nearly 50 bps from a record low of 1.38 percent hit on July 25 as slightly upbeat U.S. data damped expectations of a new round of economic stimulus from the Federal Reserve and after the ECB raised the prospect of more measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

* Barclays strategists say the recent sell-off looked excessive. “Even if we fully discount the chances of QE3 (a third round of quantitative easing) therefore, we think the move offers a second opportunity this year to add to U.S. Treasury longs, especially in the 5-year sector,” they said.

* Traders will be looking to the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting due for release on Wednesday to gauge how inclined policymakers are to launch a further round of economic stimulus.