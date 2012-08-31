FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds rangebound ahead of Bernanke speech
#Market News
August 31, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. bond yields were little
changed hours ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve chief Ben
Bernanke and could rise slightly if he falls short of saying
another round of quantitative easing is imminent.
    
    * Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields were up 1 basis
point at 1.64 percent, while thirty-year yields were
0.009 bps higher at 2.76 percent.
    
    * The Federal Reserve is likely to deliver another round of
monetary stimulus "fairly soon" unless the economy improves
considerably, minutes from the U.S. central bank's latest
meeting suggested. 
    
    * Given how strongly worded the August meeting minutes were,
market participants looking for even more precise or bolder
language in Bernanke's Jackson Hole speech later on Friday may
be disappointed, analysts said. 
    
    * "How would he strengthen his language? He can't really,
can he, because he has already put it all out there," one trader
said.
    
    * "We don't have anything on as a desk, I don't think any
desk has anything especially interesting on at the moment."

    * Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank, said
Bernanke may refrain from specifics.
    
    * "That's the more likely scenario at the moment, and given
that the market is already well positioned for perhaps some more
concrete stuff, there is a risk that it will be disappointed,"
he said
    
    * But any reaction would be limited by the prospect of
further Fed policy action down the line, given the economic
backdrop, analysts said. De Groot expected 10-year yields around
1.6-1.7 percent over the medium-term - not far from current
levels.
    
     * "The economy has been doing a little bit better in recent
weeks ... but in underlying terms it still looks rather fragile
and for example the manufacturing sector is likely to feel the
impact of slowing growth at the global level," de Groot added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
