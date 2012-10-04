FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Yields range-bound as investors await jobs data
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 4, 2012 / 9:56 AM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Yields range-bound as investors await jobs data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields inched up on Thursday, remaining within recent ranges as investors looked for fresh insight into the health of the U.S. labor market from non-farm payrolls data due on Friday.

* Ten-year U.S. bond yields rose 1 basis point to 1.63 percent, while thirty-year yields firmed 1.3 bps to 2.83 percent.

* The U.S. economy is expected to have created 113,000 non-farm payroll jobs in September, up from 96,000 in August, according to a Reuters poll, while the unemployment rate is expected to have risen to 8.2 percent from 8.1 percent.

* Data on Wednesday, including a private employment report, provided some relief but some analysts said it could not necessarily be seen as a precursor for the broader jobs number. U.S. companies added more jobs than expected in September and activity in the vast services sector picked up.

* “We are going to continue to see further evidence of a sluggish labor market which will be supportive for Treasuries in the near term,” said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

* Investors would also be reluctant to place big bets before minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting and a meeting by the European Central Bank, where it is expected to keep interest rates on hold at 0.75 percent, analysts said.

* Stamenkovic said 10-year yields have been stuck in a 1.60-1.65 percent range. One trader said it would take a disappointing payrolls report for that yield to break the 1.60 percent level, which he said has proven to be a resistance.

* “So far that’s capped the gains this week. Every time it gets up there it hits resistance, the market pulls back,” one trader said. “We need a number lower than (90,000) to be able to breach 1.60 percent.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.