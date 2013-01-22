FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds slip on strong German data, debt proposal
#Market News
January 22, 2013 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds slip on strong German data, debt proposal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - U.S. bond prices slipped on Tuesday as a strong German market sentiment survey and a U.S. Republican proposal for a limited rise in the debt ceiling curbed demand for safe-haven assets.

* Germany’s ZEW analyst and investor sentiment survey beat expectations with a sharp rise for the second month in a row, in a sign the euro zone crisis is no longer hitting Europe’s largest economy as hard as in late 2012.

* In Washington, Republican leaders in the House of Representatives said they aim to pass on Wednesday a measure that would allow the government to borrow the money it needs to pay its bills for nearly four months more, to May 19.

* Some investors interpreted the proposal as a sign of Republicans softening their tone in the negotiations, but the market reaction was limited as there was uncertainty over whether the Democrats would accept it.

* Ten-year T-note yields were last 3.7 basis points higher on day at 1.8770 percent. T-note futures were 8/32 lower at 131-57/64.

* “We’re waiting for further details on the debt limit debate,” said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh. “We’re stuck in a narrow 1.80-1.90 percent range at the moment (in 10-year yields), and as long as we don’t see an agreement I can’t see them getting out of that.”

* Traders said the Republican proposal mainly hit safe-haven assets on Monday, but U.S. Treasuries were catching up with the move after being shut in the previous session in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

* A trader said the rise in yields on Tuesday was limited by an announcement by the Bank of Japan that its open-ended commitment to buy assets would only kick in next year, disappointing those who expected more aggressive measures.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
