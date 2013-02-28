FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds firm in Europe on spending cut concerns
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2013 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds firm in Europe on spending cut concerns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries rose in Europe on Thursday, as concern that politicians will struggle to reach a deal to stop growth-crimping spending cuts from kicking in from Friday prompted demand for low risk debt.

President Barack Obama and Republican congressional leaders have yet to reach a deal to avert the $85 billion worth of spending cuts known as the ‘sequester” which economists say will hurt the economy.

The looming deadline offset a positive backdrop for equities after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reassured markets its bond purchases would continue.

“Bernanke let the markets know that the Fed will continue its stimulus for a while, which was a relief for stocks and undermined some demand for bonds, but it’s hard to sell bonds with the ‘sequester’ issue unresolved,” said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

The benchmark 10-year T-note was last 6/32 up in price to yield 1.88 percent, 2 basis points less than in late U.S. trade on Wednesday while the 30-year T-bond price was 11/32 higher in price to yield 3.08 percent.

“Treasuries are better bid today. We’re seeing buying on dips but ultimately I think they might reach a last minute deal (to avert the spending cuts),” one London-based trader said.

Some strategists disagree, seeing protracted negotiations with the uncertainty expected to keep intact demand for low risk government debt.

“In our opinion, the market is displaying a degree of complacency in this regard,” Lloyds strategists said in a note.

“Although the immediate sequestration effects may well not impact too greatly, the fact that the GOP seems unlikely to shift its stance over the foreseeable future implies a potentially protracted period of political impasse.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.