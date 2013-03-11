TREASURIES-U.S. T-note yields hover near 11-month highs

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark 10-year T-note yields hovered near 11-month highs in Europe on Monday as Italy’s rating cut offset selling pressure caused by better-than-expected jobs data last week.

Rating agency Fitch cut Italy’s sovereign rating by one notch to BBB-plus with a negative outlook, saying last month’s inconclusive election result complicated efforts to get the economy out of its deep recession and curb debt.

The move hit Italian bonds and spurred flows into safe-haven assets such as German Bunds and U.S. Treasuries.

U.S. 10-year T-note yields were 0.5 basis points lower at 2.0436 percent, having hit an 11-month high of 2.087 percent on Friday after data showed non-farm payrolls jumped by 236,000 jobs last month, well above expectations of a 160,000 gain.

“We had very strong data on Friday ... The U.S. continues to show signs of recovery. Having said that, we’ve got to levels where we found support, namely 2.06 (percent) which was enough to bring some buyers,” one trader said.

“Real money (investors) which have been on the sidelines have been buying the dip (in price).”

He expected T-note yields to trade in a roughly 1.96-2.06 percent range in the near-term, which was the range they traded for most of February before the Italian election outcome sent them below 2 percent.

Despite the improvement in the labor market, U.S. primary dealers expect the Federal Reserve to continue its program of debt purchases through 2013 in an effort to prop up the economy, according to a Reuters poll conducted on Friday after the release of the jobs data.

All of 17 primary dealers - the large financial institutions that deal directly with the Fed - said they expect the central bank to continue buying debt until at least late this year, and 11 of the 17 expect the buying to continue into 2014.