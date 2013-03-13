TREASURIES-U.S. bonds rise on equities retreat

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday, extending their gains as European shares retreated after a string of weak earnings and following a subdued showing on Wall Street overnight.

Higher borrowing costs and weak demand at an Italian bond auction, the first after the country’s credit ratings were cut by Fitch on Friday due to political uncertaint, supported demand for low-risk government debt but the gains in Treasuries were seen capped before U.S. retail sales data.

The 10-year T-note was last up 4/32 in price to yield 2.005 percent compared with 2.019 percent in late U.S. trade on Tuesday and down from an 11-month high of 2.087 percent hit after strong payrolls data on Friday.

While the February jobs data pointed to a solid recovery in U.S. employment, boosting share prices, the Federal Reserve’s bond-buying underpinned the Treasuries market.

“The equities rally seems to be running out of steam. We saw signs of profit taking in Japanese and U.S. stock markets and that has flowed through to Europe so U.S. Treasuries got a bit of a bid this morning,” said Nick Stamenkovic, a rate strategist at RIA Capital markets.

“We saw very good support at the 2.05 percent level (in the 10-year yield) after strong employment report last week but overall the Fed is perceived to be buying Treasuries ... so the downside for Treasuries is limited near term.”

Some investors are not persuades that the U.S. economy can gain further momentum in the face of a sharp fiscal drag, including tax hikes in January and spending cuts that set in this month.

“We need to be cautious about downside risks in today’s retail sales data as the full impact of payroll tax hikes might not have been in January data. And there was also talk last month that Wal-Mart had a sales slump in February,” said Shinichiro Kadota, fixed income strategist at Barclays.

Kadota was referring to media reports that quoted a mid-level executive’s email as saying the world’s largest retailer, seen as a bellwether of U.S. consumption, had the worst sales start to any month in seven years in February.

Economists polled by Reuters expect retail sales to have risen 0.5 percent in February after a 0.1 percent increase in January. The data is due at 1230 GMT.

Focus is also on the Treasury sale of $21 billion of 10-year notes later in the day which could benefit from the backup in yields. The Treasury’s $32 billion auction of three-year notes on Tuesday was well received and easily absorbed.