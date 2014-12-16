FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. 10-yr T-note yields hit fresh 2-month low on Russia turmoil
December 16, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. 10-yr T-note yields hit fresh 2-month low on Russia turmoil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury note yields hit a fresh two-month low on Tuesday as a selloff in Russian assets drove investors into safe-haven government bonds.

U.S. 10-year T-note yields fell as much as 11 basis points to 2.009 percent, their lowest since mid-October when a spike in volatility roiled global financial markets.

Earlier, German 10-year yields hit a record low below 0.60 percent. The rush into top quality assets accelerated as the Russian rouble went into a tailspin after aggressive rate hikes failed to convince investors the central bank had turned the tide on a developing financial crisis. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

