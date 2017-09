NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes was on track to rise for an eighth straight session on Wednesday, which would be the longest such stretch since a nine-day increase in March 2012, according to Reuters data.

During this eight-day rise, the 10-year yield has risen nearly 31 basis points, which is the largest since a 35 basis point increase in February, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)