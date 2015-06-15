TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year yield rise to session highs

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices briefly turned negative on Monday, with 30-year yield rising to session highs as Wall Street stocks pared their initial losses and dealers placed hedges on this week’s corporate bond supply they underwrite.

Prices on U.S. 30-year government bonds were last up 5/32, yielding 3.089 percent, down 0.9 basis points from late on Friday. The 30-year yield touched a session high of 3.110 percent in midafternoon trading. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)