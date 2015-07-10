TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year yield to post biggest two-day rise in two years

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - The yield on U.S. 30-year Treasuries bond was on course to record its biggest two-day increase in two years as investors cut their safehaven holdings of U.S. government debt on hopes for a Greece debt deal and stabilization in the battered Chinese stock market.

The 30-year Treasuries yield was up 10.9 basis points in late trading on Friday at 3.208 percent. This would bring its two-day increase to about 22 basis points, which would be largest such jump since early July 2013, according to Reuters data.