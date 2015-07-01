FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. yields hit session highs after ADP jobs data
July 1, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields hit session highs after ADP jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields rose to session highs early Wednesday as a stronger-than-forecast rise in a measure of private U.S. jobs growth rekindled bets the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates later this year.

Payrolls processor ADP said U.S. private employers added 237,000 jobs in June, the biggest gain since December, beating the 218,000 increase projected by analysts polled by Reuters.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were 25/32 lower in price with a yield of 2.426 percent, down 9 basis points from late on Tuesday.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

