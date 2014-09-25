Direct bidders buy smallest share of U.S. 7-year debt since 2012

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Large investment managers, small bond dealers and other direct bidders bought their smallest share at a U.S. seven-year Treasuries supply in more than two years, data from Treasury Department released on Thursday.

This group of bidders bought 10.02 percent of the $29 billion in a seven-year note issue offered on Thursday. This was the smallest percentage since the 7.06 percent at a seven-year auction in July 2012. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)