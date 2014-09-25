UPDATE 1-Direct bidders buy smallest share of U.S. 7-year debt since 2012

* Share of primary dealer purchase biggest in three months

* Bid-to-cover ratio at 7-year auction lowest since June (Adds details from latest auction, analyst quote)

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Large investment managers, small bond dealers and other direct bidders bought their smallest share at a U.S. seven-year Treasuries auction in more than two years, data from Treasury Department released on Thursday.

This group of bidders bought 10.02 percent of the $29 billion in a seven-year note issue offered on Thursday. This was the smallest percentage since the 7.06 percent at a seven-year auction in July 2012. The rate for August’s auction was 20.43 percent.

The level of direct purchases fell short of analysts’ expectations following a weak $35 billion five-year note auction on Wednesday.

“Overall, a soft auction,” Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist with BNP Paribas wrote in a note.

Analysts blamed the below-average demand from direct bidders on Thursday’s safehaven rally in U.S. Treasuries that made the seven-year supply more expensive.

Worries on when Federal Reserve might raise interest rates likely reduced bidding for five-year and seven-year supply, analysts said.

The decline in direct bidding resulted in higher awards to primary dealers, the top 22 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Fed. Primary dealers bought 41.65 percent of the latest seven-year note supply, their biggest share in three months.

Indirect bidders which include foreign central banks bought 48.33 percent at the latest seven-year auction, compared with 48.84 percent in August.

The bid-to-cover ratio, or the amount of bids to the amount of seven-year notes offered, was 2.48, the lowest since June.

The relatively low demand for this seven-year note due in Sept. 30, 2021 resulted in a yield of 2.235 percent, up from 2.045 percent in August. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Cynthia Osterman)