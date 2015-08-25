TREASURIES-U.S. yields trim rise following Chinese rates cut

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields scaled back from session highs in early U.S. trading on Tuesday after China’s central bank lowered interest rates as well as required bank reserves in a bid to support its economy and a reeling local stock market.

Fears about China stoked a dramatic global market selloff on Monday, as investors stampeded into Treasuries, German Bunds, yen and other low-risk assets.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last down 20/32 in price, yielding 2.066 percent, up nearly 7 basis points from late Monday. The 10-year yield fell to a four-month low of 1.9050 percent on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)