TREASURIES-U.S. bonds fall after July durable goods data
August 26, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds fall after July durable goods data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday as a surprise rise in domestic orders for durable goods soothed some concerns about a sharp deceleration in U.S. economic growth in the third quarter stemming from a slowdown in China.

Yields on short-to-medium dated maturities climbed to fresh one-week highs as the latest data revived bets the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates by year-end.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday durable goods orders gained 2.0 percent in July, followed an upwardly revised 4.1 percent increase in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.4 percent decline last month.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last down 3/32 in price, yielding 2.143 percent which was up 1 basis point from late on Tuesday.

Reporting by Richard Leong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
