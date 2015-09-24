FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds hold gains after durables goods data
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds hold gains after durables goods data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices clung to earlier gains on Thursday as data on domestic durables goods orders in August came within expectations, supporting the view of a pullback in business activities due to a strong dollar and worries about China.

The government said orders for airplanes, machineries and other big-ticket items fell 2 percent in August, matching Reuters’ median forecast among economists. The July increase was revised down to 1.9 percent from the originally reported 2.2 percent.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes rose 11/32 in price for a yield of 2.107 percent, down nearly 4 basis points from late on Wednesday. The 10-year yield touched its lowest level in four weeks at 2.102 percent after the latest durables goods data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.